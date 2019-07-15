Distressed Family Demands Answers After Son Mysteriously Dies In Nairobi Prison Cell

A family is demanding answers from the Prisons Department after their 27-year-old son mysteriously died while in custody.

According to reports, Mark Nyamweya died at the Industrial Area Prison last Tuesday after he failed to pay a Ksh200 fine to secure his release.

The police note that Nyamweya and five others were arraigned in Makadara court where they were charged with being drunk and disorderly.

Upon arraignment, Nyamweya pleaded guilty and was then fined Ksh200 with an alternative sentence of seven days in custody.

However, the circumstances surrounding his death is what has left his relatives with more questions than answers.

Speaking on their distress, family spokesman Nelson Mageto questioned Kayole Soweto police why they only arraigned six individuals including Nyamweya to court despite arresting 42 others.

He later took to issue on the fact that the Soweto police failed to inform them of their nephew’s arrest until his demise.

Nyamwea is an orphan who lived with his brother, identified as Daniel.

According to the police, the deceased succumbed after developing stomach issues.

“He felt bad, complained of stomach problems. He was vomited and had diarrhea before he died,” an officer told the media.

Nyamweya’s accomplice James Ongondi who had been detained with him noted: “We were arrested last Saturday at 10 am. We were 43 at the time of arrest but others were released at the police station.”

Explaining how the deceased died, Ongondi mentioned: “A police officer brought him some drugs and water, which he took at around 12 am on Tuesday. At 4 am, he again started groaning in pain. He cried until around 5 am. We banged the door, but no officer responded.”

He later noted that at around 6 am an officer brought Nyamweya porridge which he took and later died.

Following the death, the family sought the intervention of the Independent Policing Oversight Authority who have since lamented that the officers at the station are not cooperative to divulge information.

Nairobi regional commander Phillip Ndolo stated that his office is not aware of the incident at the Industrial Police Station.

However, he asserted that they would investigate the circumstances surrounding the death of Nyamwea.

