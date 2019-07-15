‘Jesus Was Condemned At Home’ – Esther Passaris Reacts To Trolls Over International Role

Nairobi Woman Representative Esther Passaris is not happy with a section of Kenyan’s reactions on her recent appointment to the Grand Assembly of the World Business Angels Investment Forum (WBAF) as a senator.

On Monday, the legislator, took to her Twitter handle to thank the organization for considering her for the position.

“Thank you @wbaforum for my appointment as a Senator at the Grand Assembly. It’s a privilege and an honour to represent Kenya in the global effort to ease access to finance for SMEs, innovators and startups so they can create more jobs, ” she wrote.

Thank you @wbaforum for my appointment as a Senator at the Grand Assembly. It's a privilege and an honor to represent Kenya in the global effort to ease access to finance for SMEs, innovators and startups so they can create more jobs. @baybarsaltuntas #TwendeKazi #SDG_Goal17 pic.twitter.com/ZeiOIawGsQ — Hon. Esther M Passaris (@EstherPassaris) July 15, 2019

A section of netizens seized the moment to troll her citing incompetency.

“Bad move for a person who can’t do her work,” Musa Manza wrote.

“You don’t deserve it. Your integrity speaks of itself, ” James Bunju reacted.

@patrick_githaiga said, “Now that you have gone global, just don’t ask for double per diem.”

In a quick rejoinder, Ms Passaris hit back appealing to those against her appointment not to share Kenyan problems on international fronts. She was flanked by a section of her followers who felt she deserves it.

According to Ms Passaris, she expected the criticism as even Jesus’ work was condemned at home.

“Do not wash our dirty linen on international fronts. Jesus too was condemned, ” she wrote.

Do not wash our dirty linen on international fronts. Jesus too was condemned. https://t.co/TfKlDOU2w1 — Hon. Esther M Passaris (@EstherPassaris) July 15, 2019

The legislator was among 13 High Commissioners and Senators named from South America, North America, Europe, Asia, Africa and the Middle East regions and she will represent Kenya in the Global Co-Founders Committee of the Grand Assembly.

World Business Angels Investment Forum is an international organisation aiming to ease access to finance for businesses from startup to scale up to exit, information on its website reads.

In the recent past, Ms Passaris has been on the receiving end of Kenyan’s wrath over her attempt to justify Members of Parliament’s appetite for allowances.

This is following the ongoing debate on recent outrageous allowance demands by the MPs. They include a Ksh250,000 house allowance and a “night” allowance dubbed “Domestic Subsistence Facilitation” that will see the legislators receive between Sh18,200 and Sh24,000 per night.

On June 21, Esther Passaris tweeted that most legislators often spend their earnings on their constituents. She claimed that Kenya is a dependency state and until it evolves to an independent society, the problem of MPs demanding for huge allowances will always be there.

A section of netizens, who were angered by the comments, unleashed attacks on the person of Ms Passaris.

