Esther Arunga Admits To Giving Police False Information About Son’s Death, To Be Sentenced On Thursday

Former KTN anchor Esther Arunga has confessed to lying about the death of her three year old son, Sinclair Timberlake in 2014.

Arunga and her husband, Quincy Timberlake had earlier on mentioned that their late son had fallen down the stairs.

But according to an autopsy report, Sinclair died “as a result of severe blunt force such as punching or stamping or similar”, which was not consistent with a fall.

The former journo on Monday pleaded guilty to being an accessory to murder admitting that she only lied to protect her husband.

According to the Australian Associated Press, Crown Prosecutor Danny Boyle told the court that Arunga said that on the material day, she had found Quincy hitting their son in the stomach. He also threw the boy against the wall.

Earlier on, she had told the police that he (Quincy) was convinced that the boy had an evil demon in his stomach and was determined to get it out.

Her lawyer Katarina Prskalo said that Arunga had tried getting Quincy professional help in 2013 but only learnt of the degree of his sickness on the fateful night.

“She had not realised how unwell he was until the night of her son’s death,” Ms Prskalo said.

A witness had in April told the court that the suspect appeared bewitched days before her son’s death, and that she talked about zombies invading the world and eating people.

The court also heard that the deceased had “straight line cut marks” on his forehead and cheeks inflicted using a knife or razor blade.

Another witness, Gertrude Marutawana, said that the boy had “quite a number” of criss-cross scars. These, Arunga told her were a form of punishment for his parents being alleged witches.

She will be sentenced on Thursday.

