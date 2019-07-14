in ENTERTAINMENT

Kenyans React As Vera Sidika Heartbreaks Producer Jegede Live On TV [Video]

169 Views

Vera Sidika and Producer Jegede / Courtesy

Kenyan musician and producer Jegede on Friday had a lifetime opportunity to express his feelings to socialite Vera Sidika.

In a number of his recent interviews, Jegede, whose real name is Jackson Rakama, has declared his love for the curvaceous businesswoman.

However, Friday night was a rare moment as he got to pour out his feelings to his dream woman live on TV.

Appearing on NTV’s The Trend show, where he apparently surprised Vera, Jegede armed with flowers, came face to face with his crush in full glare of cameras.

This was the second time the two were meeting. When they first met in May at Vera’s beauty parlour, Jegede didn’t say much. But this time, the artist looked prepared.

The Gudi Gudi hitmaker went ahead to read a poem to Vera.

“Vera, i have always loved you from way back. And words can’t explain my undying love for you. You’re everything i ever needed and more. A lot has been said about me, my love towards you.

“People think i’m after something. I’m not after money. I just want to share my love with you. I just want you to accept me the way i am,” said Jegede.

The singer promised Vera heaven.

“I have a large sugarcane farm in busia. We can do a lot together. You’re very beautiful. How can someone leave such a woman?” he added.

To utter disappointment, Vera told the singer she was in a relationship.

“I appreciate you a lot but i have a boyfriend and here’s here [kenya] you know, ” said Vera.

But to Jegede, the words didn’t mean anything as he promised to be patient.

“I’ll wait for you. I won’t give up, ” he said.

Fans thronged social media to give Jegede their piece of mind.

Here are some of the reactions:

