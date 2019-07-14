Suspected Sim Swap Scammers Of Nigerian Origin Arrested In Juja

Two Nigerians and one Kenyan (Winfred Wangui) were arrested on Saturday in Juja over suspected involvement in sim swap scam.

Police recovered 70 assorted SIM Cards from various service providers, 10 mobile phones, Subscriber Sim registration forms, several Kenya Identity Cards, and some Kenyan currency.

They will be arraigned in court Monday 15, July 2019.

“We placed the three in custody and investigations ongoing,” Director of Criminal Investigations(DCI) said in a tweet.

In other news, nine suspected illegal immigrants of Ethiopian origin were on Friday night arrested by detectives in Moyale, and seven others from Congo arrested in Isiolo after a Moyale-bound Star Bus they were traveling in from Nairobi was intercepted. Of the seven Congolese, five were juveniles.

According to the DCI, it was established that the Congolese were from a Uganda refugee camp.

Elsewhere in Marsabit North at Turbi Trading Centre, four Eritrean Nationals aged between 20 years and 25 years were also arrested for being in the country illegally.

They will be arraigned in court on Monday.

