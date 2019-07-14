Police Officer Shoots Himself Dead Over Domestic Row In Kilifi

A police officer in Kilifi County died on Sunday morning after turning a gun on himself over a suspected domestic row.

According to reports, the officer, Constable Kelvin Kipkemoi attached to Kizurini Police station in Kaloleni, shot himself at around 5:30am after his night shift duty.

County Police Commandant Patrick Okeri confirmed the incident saying the officer might have committed the act following a domestic wrangle with his wife.

“We understand that the officer was having domestic issues with his wife and they had probably quarreled leading him to commit the act,” Okeri said.

Okeri, however, stated that investigations are underway to establish what pushed Kipkemoi to take his own life.

The incident comes two months after Likoni Deputy OCS Joab Omondi shot a woman dead before turning the gun on himself.

According to witnesses account, Mr Omondi picked a quarrel with the woman identified as Peninah Kaimenyi at Lovely Bar before shooting her dead.

“It was reported by a good Samaritan that there was a shooting incident at Soko Mjinga area in Mtongwe location about 3kms north of the station,” read part of the police report at Inuka Police Station.

Last month, another officer committed suicide in his house in Dandora.

The officer identified as Constable Moses Maina Gichuki of Lokorio police station, Turkana County, used a piece of clothe to hang himself in the bathroom.

He was on annual leave at the time of the incident.

The incidents come at a time the National Police Service has rolled out a Psycho-Education programme targeting officers of various ranks in the service.

According to Inspector General Hillary Mutyambai the exercise is aimed at taming increased cases of suicide in the service.

