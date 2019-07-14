Petrol Prices Shoot Yet Again As Diesel Drops In July Review

Consumers who rely on petrol for their day to day activities will continue to dig dipper into their pockets after the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) announced an increment in its prices on Sunday.

In the July review, the prices of super petrol increase by Ksh0.29 per litre while diesel and kerosene decreased by Ksh0.88 and Ksh2.31 per litre respectively.

Following the review, super petrol will trade at Ksh115.39 with diesel retailing at Ksh103.88 and kerosene at Ksh101.97 per litre in Nairobi.

The new prices will be effective at midnight.

Read: Blow To Consumers As Fuel Prices Shoot Yet Again In June Review

In Nakuru, super petrol will retail at Ksh115.86, diesel at Ksh104.58 and kerosene at Ksh102.69.

Motorists in Mombasa will purchase super petrol at Ksh112.74, diesel at Ksh101.25 and kerosene at Ksh99.35 per litre.

In a statement EPRA, stated that the changes in this month’s prices have been as “a consequence of the average landed cost of imported Super Petrol decreasing by 1.83% from US$538.8 (Ksh55,469.46) per cubic metre in May 2019 to US$528.26 (Ksh54,384.37)”.

Also Read: Read: Blow To Consumers As Fuel Prices Shoot Yet Again In June Review

The landed cost of diesel decreased by 3.07% from US$535.84 (Ksh55,164.73) per cubic metre to US$519.39 (Ksh.53,471.20); while that of kerosene decreased by 5.49% from US$535.84 (Ksh 55,164.73) to US$519.39 (Ksh53,471.20) per cubic metre.

Last month, Nairobi prices for Super Petrol, Diesel and Kerosene were Ksh115.10, Ksh104.76 and Ksh104.28 respectively.

Here is the statement from the authority.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu