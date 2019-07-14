Last Gasp Penalty Earns Chipu Win Over Host Brazil In World Junior Trophy

Kenya’s Chipu picked their first win at the ongoing World Junior trophy by edging out host Brazil 26-24 on Sunday morning.
A last gasp penalty kick by fly half Dominic Coulson was all the Chipus needed to crown a good work with a win.
Brazil had come from 17 points down to lead Kenya U20 23-24 but Culson gave the young Simbas a last laugh.
Read: Kenya Rugby ‘Chipu’ Team Fundraising For July 4 Brazil Assignment As Government Turns A Blind Eye
Dominic Coulson’s points and Geoffrey Okwach’s try saw Kenya lead 13-10 at the interval before taking a 23-10 within seven minutes in the second half.
Brazil however fought back to score on the right wing and in between the posts to go 23-24 up before Coulson slotted in the three pointer.
Kenya now has one win from the competition while Brazil remains winless. On Wednesday, they lost 11-63 to Uruguay.
Read: Dennis Ombachi , Willy Ambaka ‘Expose’ Rot In Kenya Rugby 7s
Other matches on matchday 2 saw Portugal beat Canada 49-21, Japan beat Uruguay 46-31 and Tonga dismiss Hong Kong 64-12.
Kenya’s next match is against Japan on Wednesday at 11pm.
Round 2 results
Kenya 26 Brazil 24
Portugal 49 Canada 21
Japan 46 Uruguay 31
Tonga 64 Hong Kong 12
Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu
Loading…
Comments
0 comments