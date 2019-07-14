in SPORTS

Malkia Strikers Ease Past Senegal, To Meet Cameroon In The Final

Kenya is through to the final of the 2019 Women’s African Nations Championship after hammering Senegal by three straight sets in the semifinals on Saturday night in Egypt.

The Malkia Strikers, who are yet to lose a match in the continental meet, will on Sunday face defending champions Cameroon in the final slated for 9.00pm Kenyan time.

Cameroon were equally ruthless in the other semis match, beating host Egypt by a similar margin to keep hopes of retaining their crown alive.

Kenya edged out Cameroon in the group stage, coming from two sets down to win 3-2.

Bonface Osano

