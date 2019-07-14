Malkia Strikers Ease Past Senegal, To Meet Cameroon In The Final

Kenya is through to the final of the 2019 Women’s African Nations Championship after hammering Senegal by three straight sets in the semifinals on Saturday night in Egypt.

Semifinal 2019 women’s African Nations Championship

Kenya v Senegal 3-0

Set 1 KEN 25 SEN 13

Set 2 KEN 25 SEN 13

Set 3 KEN 25 SEN 20

Kenya through to final spot — CAVB (@CAVBPress) July 13, 2019

The Malkia Strikers, who are yet to lose a match in the continental meet, will on Sunday face defending champions Cameroon in the final slated for 9.00pm Kenyan time.

Read: Kenya’s Malkia Strikers Zoom Past Cameroon, Book Senegal In Semis

Cameroon were equally ruthless in the other semis match, beating host Egypt by a similar margin to keep hopes of retaining their crown alive.

Semifinal 2019 women’s African Nations Championship

Egypt v Cameroon 0-3

Set 1 EGY 23 CMR 25

Set 2 EGY 21 CMR 25

Set 3 EGY 18 CMR 25

Cameroon qualified to final to meet kenya — CAVB (@CAVBPress) July 13, 2019

Kenya edged out Cameroon in the group stage, coming from two sets down to win 3-2.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu