Governor Sonko Hints At Waiguru’s Pregnancy, Invites Her To Deliver At Pumwani

Nairobi governor Mike Sonko has hinted that Kirinyaga counterpart Anne Waiguru could be pregnant, thus inviting her to deliver at Pumwani Maternity Hospital.

In a Facebook post, Sonko also revealed that his wife Primrose Mbuvi was also expectant and will deliver at the facility in a couple of months.

“Before the honeymoon begins let me take this earliest opportunity on behalf of my family and the great people of Nairobi to Congratulate my colleague from Kirinyaga HE ANN WAIGURU for getting married to Wakili Waiganjo. May the Lord bless your marriage,” posted Sonko.

“May you have a safe delivery on your bundle of joy on the way. You are welcome to enjoy the state of the art maternity facilities at Pumwani hospital where the 1st lady of Nairobi is also set to deliver there in a couple of months to come,” he added.

Waiguru tied the knot with lawyer Kamotho Waiganjo yesterday in a ceremony that was attended by top politicians in the country, after dating the lawyer for several years.

Exchanging vows with the love of her life, the Governor was adorned in African regalia accessorized with beaded jewelry.

The colorful ceremony was held at Kiamugumo Primary School.

