DP Ruto Slams Raphael Tuju For Working With Opposition To Wreck Jubilee

Deputy President William Ruto has taken issue with the conduct of the Jubilee Party Secretary General Raphael Tuju.

In a thinly-veiled sarcastic tweet on Sunday morning, the DP accused Tuju of working with opposition leaders, hence, betraying the ruling party he was elected to serve.

So our democracy is so liberal that the SG of the ruling party has become the chief strategist of the opposition!! Maajabu — William Samoei Ruto, PhD (@WilliamsRuto) July 14, 2019

The sentiments come days after Tuju criticized the DP and leaders allied to him during the launch of the construction of Mahaya Training Teachers College in Rarieda constituency, Siaya County, last week.

Speaking on Thursday during the meeting attended by several opposition leaders led by the county senator James Orengo, Tuju said the Jubilee party leadership will not be cowed by a few disgruntled politicians adding that such leaders will not be tolerated.

“We are working for the common good of our country. Our party manifesto espouses national unity. This is what handshake is all about, ” he said.

Tuju was responding to the DP’s allies christened team Tanga Tanga who have called for his resignation as party Secretary General over playing partisan politics in the ruling Jubilee party.

Tuju told off the legislators for undermining the handshake between President Uhuru Kenyatta and Opposition Chief Raila Odinga.

“It’s therefore sad that some people loathe the handshake, which has brought the much-loved peace we enjoy today, “he said.

Tuju went on: “The President is the symbol of national unity. He is not the president for only Kalenjins or Kikuyu or Luhyas… He is the father of the Nation. He cannot serve in exclusion of other regions as some people want,” said Tuju.

He was flanked by senator Orengo who urged him not to be cowed by the leaders opposed to the handshake.

“As the Jubilee Secretary-General, don’t be shaken or distracted. We are with you and the president in the push for a new democratic wave or transition to a government of national unity,” said Orengo.

The meeting was also attended by Members of Parliament Otiende Amollo (Rarieda), Sam Atandi (Alego) and Elisha Odhiambo (Gem).

Last month, the Cabinet Secretary without portfolio came under fire as DP Ruto’s allied MPs led by Kericho Senator Aaron Cheruiyot called for his ouster.

According to Cheruiyot, Tuju was the mastermind behind the ‘Stop Ruto movement’, after a leaked audio between him (Tuju) and Kiambu politician George Nyanja went viral.

“We want you to come out and disown that video, failure to do that we will confirm that the President, his deputy and members have no issues…the problem is with the party officials,” said Cheruiyot.

Kandara MP Alice Wahome also accused the secretary general of wrecking the Jubilee government.

“We cannot have a Secretary General who betrays the very government we have formed…you must immediately tender your resignation to the President and let the party pick someone else,” sad Ms Wahome.

In the leaked audio, Tuju is heard telling Nyanja that he does not want to come open until 2021, when there will be major realignments in the Kenyan political scene.

“Unajua mi sitaki kujitokezea mpaka 2021… acha tu nifanye kwa background (I do not want to come out until 2021… let me just work in the background,” Tuju is heard telling the politician.

