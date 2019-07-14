Diamond Reunites With His Children Months After Unfollowing Them On Social Media [Photo]

Wasafi Classic Baby (WCB) President Diamond Platnumz has reunited with his children months after accusing his baby mama Zari Hassan of blocking every avenue to see and communicate with them.

In a photo posted on Instagram, the Kanyaga crooner couldn’t hide his joy as he reunited with his daughter, Latiffa and sons, Nillan and Dylan.

Diamond was with Hamissa Mobetto’s son Dylan, who lives in Tanzania, when he made a video call to his two other children who live with their mother, Zari Hassan, in South Africa.

“@deedaylan @princeNillan @Princess_tiffah and I, strategizing how we gonna take this @wcb_wasafi and all Wasafi companies to the Next Level this Year… I can see someone is really happy! and someone feels like crying coz of missing me, ” Diamond captioned a screen shot of the call on Saturday.

In May, Diamond unfollowed Nillan and Tiffah on Instagram.

He had not made any communication with the two since he parted ways with their mother.

In April, he accused Zari of frustrating his efforts to contact or meet his children.

But the Brooklyn College director branded the singer a liar and a deadbeat dad who last saw his kids in October 2018.

“From my side, tumekusahau. Yaani you don’t exist. You have no contacts with the kids because you decided to, your ego doesn’t let you. We don’t get emotional and financial support from you, so I don’t understand where you get the audacity to go on national radio in your own country and start accusing me of having all these affairs that I never did.

The children couldn’t come to Tanzania because you last saw them in October. You’re not emotionally, physically, financially involved in their lives. You didn’t expect me to just throw my kids on a flight and go,” she said on Insta stories.

Zari told her fans that she sought to involve a lawyer so that they can have a parental plan in place.

“That’s why my lawyer asked your lawyer to have a parental plan in place where you are involved in these kids’ lives. So if you ever needed them to come to Tanzania, it would be easy. So get your act together, grow some b*lls and get some s**t done, okay?” she said.

Diamond is expecting his fourth child with his Kenyan lover Tanasha Donna Oketch.

