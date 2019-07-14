‘I Ran Away’ – Betty Kyallo Spills Beans On Dating Polygamous Men [Video]

K24 news anchor Betty Kyallo will never give a polygamous man a chance in her life.

The sassy anchor revealed this on Friday while hosting city preacher Lucy Natasha on her show dubbed Up Close With Betty.

Betty confessed to having dumped a polygamous man before, vowing never to give such men a chance to ruin her beautiful life.

The anchor was interviewing Rev Natasha on her book titled “Before you say I do.”

In the book, Rev Natasha advises couples on what to look for in a partner before deciding to take a relationship to another level.

Of the six type of men the reverend talks about is a Solomon man. This according to Natasha is a polygamous man who is a womanizer and doesn’t know what they want in a relationship, they have no absolute respect for their partners.

“This book mainly I wrote it so that before you sign the dotted line at least I wanted to prepare people to know what they are getting into. And I used biblical principles,” said Rev Natasha.

She went on: “The first type of man you should not marry is the Solomon man. This man is polygamous in nature, he is a womanizer and does not understand boundaries. So please Betty run away from the Solomon man.”

It’s at this point that Betty jumped in with her confession, “I will run away, I ran away and I will keep on running away from anyone else who proves to be a Solomon man.”

Betty got married to NTV anchor and reporter Dennis Okari in 2015 in a lavish wedding ceremony. However, the two separated six months into their marriage.

She apparently found comfort in the arms of the ever dapper Mombasa Governor Ali Hassan Joho, but that too did not last long.

Theirs was quiet break up where Joho is said to have kicked her out of a Kilimani home and taking back keys to his Porsche Cayenne.

Okari has since moved on. In February this year, the anchor married Naomi Joy in an invite-only ceremony held at a location on Kiambu Road.

Okari’s lavish wedding was attended by family and close friends. All attendees were required to produce invitation cards before accessing the venue.

During Okari’s engagement to Naomi in January, Betty expressed that she wishes the two nothing but the best in their union.

Here is the video courtesy of K24.

