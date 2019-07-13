in ENTERTAINMENT, NEWS

Waiguru Says ‘Yes I Do’ As Uhuru, Raila Steal The Show With Their Dance Moves (Videos & Photos)

Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru and her husband Kamotho Waiganjo during their wedding ceremony. /Courtesy

Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru’s wedding to lawyer Kamotho Waiganjo was filled with pop and color on Saturday.

Exchanging vows with the love of her life, the Governor was adorned in African regalia accessorized with beaded jewelry.

The colorful ceremony was held at Kiamugumo Primary School.

The ceremony was climaxed with the cutting of the shoulder.

According to the Kikuyu tradition, the “cutting of the shoulder”, is the central point in the entire ceremony.

Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru and her husband Kamotho Waiganjo during their wedding ceremony. /Courtesy

The ceremony dictates that the right “arm” of a roast goat which the groom cuts while the bride holds. When the groom is done, the bride continues holding on to the piece on her hand and the man cuts a piece and feeds her then feeds himself.

Among the thousands of invited guest were President Uhuru Kenyatta and opposition leader Raila Odinga.

The two stole the show as they showed off their dance moves.

Here are the videos:

Written by Jael Keya

