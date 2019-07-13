Three Kenyans Killed In Somalia Attack After Gunmen Stormed Hotel

Three individuals of Kenyan descent were among the 26 people who were killed in an attack in southern Somalia.

According to the Juba Land State President Ahmed Madobe, the attack has left at least 56 others injured.

He noted that three Kenyans and three Tanzanians were among those who died during the attack.

Two Americans, one British National, and one Canadian National were among those who also died in the attack.

Two Chinese Nations are stated to be nursing injuries.

A celebrated Canadian-Somali journalist Hodan Naleyah also succumbed in the incident. It is reported that she was in the company of her husband at the time of the attack.

According to reports by the BBC News, the attack occurred when a suicide bomber rammed a car containing explosives into the Sasey Hotel in the port of Kismayo.

The international media also revealed that Regional politicians and clan elders were inside the hotel discussing a forthcoming regional election at the time of the attack.

Several gunmen then stormed the building spraying bullets on those who were present.

Islamist group Al-Shabaab has taken responsibility for the attack.

Somalia’s security forces ended the overnight attack by the group in the southern port city after an hours-long siege.

Speaking to Reuters News, a Police Officer Major Mohamed Abdi noted: “The operation is over. The four attackers were shot dead.”

