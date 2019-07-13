Raila Arrives At Waiguru’s Wedding Reception Looking Dapper (Photos)

Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga on Saturday afternoon arrived at Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru’s wedding to his love, lawyer Kamotho Waiganjo.

The opposition leader arrived at the event all dressed up for the occasion alongside Siaya Senator James Orengo and Narok Senator Ledama ole Kina.

The invite-only event has attracted the presence of the high and mighty from all sectors.

President Uhuru Kenyatta is also expected to grace the ceremony that is being held at the Kiangumo Primary School, Kirinyaga County.

Other leaders present include, Nairobi County Speaker Beatrice Elachi, Public Service CAS Rachel Shebesh, and Gender Commission member Priscilla Nyokabi.

Kamotho and Waiguru began dating in 2009 they bumped into each other in a ferry channel in Likoni.

Mr. Waiganjo paid the dowry for the Kirinyaga Governor on February 16.

