Kirinyaga Woman Rep Purity Ngirici Gives Waiguru Marital Advise Despite Missing Wedding Invite

Kirinyaga woman representative Purity Wangui Ngirici has spoken up after not receiving an invite to Governor Anne Waiguru’s wedding.

She however chose to give the Kirinyaga governor marital advise ahead of her big day. She told Waiguru to guard her husband as good men were rare to find.

“She should guard her husband because good men are rare to find and that’s why we jealously guard ours,” Ngirici said.

There has been tension between the two leaders after Waiguru accused the legislator and her husband of hiring goons to heckle her in front of Deputy President William Ruto last year.

Read:

“That the politicians would want to disrupt a meeting graced by His Excellency the Deputy President, aimed at bringing development in Kirinyaga and improving the living conditions of our people is not only selfish but also utterly preposterous,” Ms Waiguru said in a statement.

The MP did however deny the accusations and asked the authorities to look into the matter.

Waiguru is set to marry city lawyer and long time lover Kamotho Waiganjo in Kirinyaga. Waiganjo invited all residents to attend the wedding but warned those who did not have initations sating they may miss seats.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu