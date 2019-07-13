Controversial Businesswoman Joyce Akinyi Arrested For Trafficking Drugs Worth Ksh3Million

Controversial businesswoman Joyce Akinyi was on Saturday morning arrested by police office officers in Nairobi West for drug trafficking.

According to the police who raided her house, Joyce was found in possession of 2 kilograms of heroin valued at Ksh3 million.

She was arrested alongside a Congolese man at a restaurant.

The duo was taken to Muthaiga Police Station pending their arraignment on Monday in court.

In 2015, the controversial businesswoman, who was once married to a Nigerian businessman Anthony Chinedu, was arrested by anti-narcotics police at Deep West Restaurant in Nairobi over drug trafficking.

Her then-husband was later deported following the President’s directive.

She was later arraigned at Kibra law court where the magistrate ordered that she should be remanded at Muthaiga police station as investigations continue.

