Waiguru Weds Lawyer Waiganjo In Lavish Invite-Only Traditional Ceremony (Photos)

/Courtesy

Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru has exchanged vows with the love of her life, city lawyer Kamotho Waiganjo.

The two sealed their union before family members and friends at Kiangumo Primary School on Saturday in a lavish traditional ceremony.

The wedding, which had a strict invite-only list, was graced by the who-is-who in the country.

Lawyer Kamotho Waiganjo at his traditional wedding ceremony. / Courtesy

Among those on the list include President Uhuru Kenyatta, Education CS Amina Mohammed, Murang’a MP Sabina Chege and Univerity of Nairobi Students Association President, Anne Mwangi.

Kamotho and Waiguru began dating in 2009 they bumped into each other in a ferry channel in Likoni.

Mr. Waiganjo paid the dowry for the Kirinyaga Governor on February 16.

The two are both divorcees and are noted to have been dating for a while now.

Waiguru has three children from the previous marriage.

Lawyer Kamotho Waiganjo at his traditional wedding ceremony. /Courtesy
University of Nairobi Students Association (UNSA) Chairperson Anne Mwangi Mvurya at Anne Waiguru’s wedding. /Courtesy
Guests at the governor’s wedding. /Courtesy

Avatar

Written by Jael Keya

