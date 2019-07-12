NTSA Takes Action Against Killeton Sacco Tout For Throwing Woman Off A Moving Vehicle

The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) has revoked licenses of Killeton Sacco tout and driver who were accused of throwing a woman off a moving bus to her death.

According to NTSA Director General Francis Meja, the driver and the conductor of the bus have been forbidden from operating public service vehicles.

In a statement issued, NTSA noted: “The class A endorsement(PSV license) for Mr. Joseph Muasya and a conductors badge of matatu registered, KCC 086U for John Ndwai have been revoked.”

Additionally, NTSA summoned all Killeton Saco officials to the agency’s headquarters for questioning and submission of the incident.

The statement also noted that a compulsory road safety and customer care training for all the drivers and conductors in the Sacco has been scheduled.

“All 114 vehicles belonging to the Sacco will be subjected to compliance inspection to assess their road-worthiness,” Mr. Meja stated.

Ms Florence Wanjiru was last week thrown out of a moving matatu on the Kileleshwa-Lavington road.

She was severely injured and rushed to Kenyatta National Hospital but died while receiving treatment.

“We urge the public to be vigilant and report incidences of rogue drivers on our roads,” NTSA says.

