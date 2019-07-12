Multichoice Launches Discovery’s Real Time TV On DStv and GOtv

Multichoice Africa in partnership with Discovery Inc. have launched Real Time TV on DStv and GOtv starting Monday, July 15, 2019.

Real Time is an entertainment channel featuring programmes based on real lives, nature, crime and medical lives.

On real lives, the channel will feature the family of Dan and Michelle, in which the entire family of five has achondroplasia, a form of dwarfism. Dan and Michelle use their own life experiences to help guide their kids to overcome physical obstacles and learn to adapt to the world around them. The show will premiere on Wednesday September 5.

On nature, the station will air a series that reveals nature’s apex predators using polycarbonate and aluminium ‘pod’, where the predator team come face to face with lions, hyenas, polar bears and sharks – close enough to carry out a range of original scientific experiments, and to feel the true power (and terror) of the natural world’s most effective killing machines.

On medicine, DStv through the channel will feature a show dubbed My Extreme Excess Skin which follows two people who have lost massive amounts of weight and are about to undergo a full body transformation through skin removal surgery.

In crime, the channel will follow one of America’s most popular weekly magazine, People, that seeks to uncover the truth behind some of the country’s most infamous characters and iconic stories of crime.

It will also feature investigative stories with a six-episode series, where investigators delve into one of history’s most infamous unsolved cases, exploring an overlooked suspect and never-before-seen evidence.

The channels will also focus on social life, getting storyline from men and women who have been unlucky in love have agreed to put their love lives and their future in the hands of the people who know them best: their parents.

On the DStv platform, Real Time will be available on the Premium, Compact Plus, Compact and Family packages on channel 155; and on the GOtv platform the channel will be available on the GOtv Max package on channel 12.

“We are incredibly excited to present Real Time to an even wider audience in the market, and further expand and diversify our local portfolio offering,” said Amanda Turnbull, Vice President & General Manager for Discovery in Africa and the Middle East.

A selection of the channel’s programming will also be available to stream and download via the DStv Now platform

“Multichoice is excited to welcome this new channel which will give viewers access a wide variety of compelling television shows from Discovery Inc. on our platforms,” said Yolisa Phahle, CEO of General Entertainment at MultiChoice Group.

