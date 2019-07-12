in SPORTS

Kenya’s Malkia Strikers Zoom Past Cameroon, Book Senegal In Semis

139 Views

malkia strikers
Malkia Strikers. [Courtesy]

Kenya women’s volleyball team, the Malkia Strikers, edged out Cameroon by three sets to two on Wednesday to finish leaders in Group B of the African Nations Championship in Egypt.

The Kenyan queens, who are undefeated so far, beating Algeria and Botswana in their first to matches, will now face Senegal in the semifinals.

Read: Egypt Tipped To Pip South Africa To The 2019 AFCON Hosting Rights

Kenya lost the first two sets to Cameroon but managed to recover to take the next three to bag the win.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Bonface Osano

Written by Bonface Osano

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Loading…

0

Comments

0 comments

Switch TV Management To Sack Over 25 Employees As Tough Financial Times Persist
kamene goro

Kamene Goro In An Accident, To Undergo Knee Surgery (Video)