Kenya’s Malkia Strikers Zoom Past Cameroon, Book Senegal In Semis

Kenya women’s volleyball team, the Malkia Strikers, edged out Cameroon by three sets to two on Wednesday to finish leaders in Group B of the African Nations Championship in Egypt.
The Kenyan queens, who are undefeated so far, beating Algeria and Botswana in their first to matches, will now face Senegal in the semifinals.
Kenya lost the first two sets to Cameroon but managed to recover to take the next three to bag the win.
Kenya v Cameroon pool B 3-2
Set 1 KEN 18 CMR 25
Set 2 KEN 16 CMR 25
Set 3 KEN 27 CMR 25
Set 4 KEN 30 CMR 28
Set 5 KEN 15 CMR 10
— CAVB (@CAVBPress) July 11, 2019
