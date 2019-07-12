‘Losers Belong To Opposition’ – Moses Kuria Tells Muthaura Over Prime Minister Post Proposal

Gatundu South Member of Parliament Moses Kuria has opposed a proposal by former Head of Public Service Francis Muthaura that if considered will see the re-introduction of the Prime Minister position.

In his memorandum to the Building Bridges Initiative team on Thursday, Muthaura called for the extension of the executive to guarantee an all-inclusive government, a move he said will guarantee national cohesion and unity.

The KRA Chairman explained that a candidate who garners the most votes will be sworn in as President and immediately appoint the second candidate as his/her Prime Minister.

“In 2013, Ruto teamed up with Kenyatta against Raila yet now Raila is working closely with Kenyatta. It shows you that we can achieve lasting peace and national cohesion if we accommodate many people in the executive,” he said.

The position was last held by Raila Odinga following the 2007-2008 post-election violence that left 1100 people dead and thousands displaced.

Giving his opinion on Friday, Kuria disapproved Muthaura’s proposal saying winners belong to government and losers on the opposition.

“With profound respect and deepest regret, I have to disagree with him that the best loser of a Presidential race occupies the office of a Prime Minister. Winners belong to government. Losers belong to the opposition, ” wrote the legislator on his Facebook page.

During the BBI session, Muthaura gave the example of January 30, 2018, mock swearing-in. He said over 40% of Kenyans supported the swearing-in of Odinga as the people’s president.

According to Muthaura, ignoring such a huge percentage of Kenyans could be a threat to national unity and cohesion.

“When ethnic conflicts are left unattended for a long time, they end up as a disaster,” Muthaura said.

However, defending his argument, Kuria stated: “Loyal Opposition. We can not continue offering feasts of sacrifice to the evil spirits. We need inclusive government but also an inclusive opposition,” he added.

Muthaura was charged alongside President Kenyatta and Deputy President William Ruto at the International Criminal Court for crimes against humanity.

At the ICC, he was accused of leading secret meetings in then President Mwai Kibaki’s office, where revenge attacks against Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) supporters were planned.

Some have said Muthaura consulted and the views he presented yesterday was not his alone.

The Building Bridges Initiative better known as the handshake team was established following President Kenyatta’s handshake with the opposition chief to operationalize their reconciliation across the country.

The task force is co-chaired by senators Yusuf Haji (Garissa) and Amos Wako (Busia).

Its joint secretaries are Amb. Martin Kimani and Paul Mwangi .

It comprises of Adams Oloo , Agnes Kavindu, Florence Omose, Saeed Mwanguni, James Matundura, Major John Seii, Bishop Lawi Imathiu and Maison Leshomo.

Other members include Morompi ole Ronkai , Bishop Peter Njenga, Rose Moseu and Archbishop Zecheus Okot.

In May last year, the team was gazetted and given a year to submit a comprehensive report.

The terms of reference of the task force include evaluating the national challenges outlined in the Joint Communiqué of ‘Building Bridges to a New Kenyan Nation and make practical recommendations and reform proposals that build lasting unity.

