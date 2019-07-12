Another Kenyan Residing In Germany Benson Wachira Gone Without A Trace

A Kenyan man living in Germany has been reported missing for two weeks now.

Benson Wachira, a student at the University of Duisburg-Essen, disappeared on June 29 after leaving his uncle’s home in Mettmann.

Wachira paid his kin a visit after leaving work in Mönchengladbach but never made it back.

According to his family, he left to go look for his missing bag-pack that turned up a few days later at a police station.

The family also notes that the police are doing little to nothing to help find their missing kin who is yet to reach out to anyone of them.

Another Kenyan Rita Awuor Ojunge went missing in April only for her skeleton to be recovered in a forest in June.

According to her sister, Carolyne Atieno, the deceased’s remains were found in a forest in Brandenburg.

“Police in South Brandenburg released a press statement to confirm that, remains found in a forest after a DNA match those of Rita Awuor Ojunge who has been missing,” she wrote on Facebook.

Elsewhere, a Kenyatta University graduate who moved to the States three months ago drowned in a pond.

John Omari Hassan, 26, died while undergoing treatment at Franklin Square Hospital.

According to authorities, the circumstances surrounding his his death remain unclear because there are signs posted nearby saying swimming is prohibited at the pond.

Omari hails from Nakuru County.

