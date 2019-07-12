Kamene Goro In An Accident, To Undergo Knee Surgery (Video)

Radio personality Kamene Goro is in hospital following an accident at home.

The former NRG Radio host told her Instagram followers that she busted her knee pretty bad on Wednesday night at her new apartment.

Kamene said that she had to be rushed to the hospital because she was in too much pain.

“So yesterday I had a pretty unfortunate incident at the house I just moved into. Uuuumh and I damaged my knee pretty badly so I came to the hospital last night, ambulance and what not.

I really struggled getting an MRI. Pumped with painkillers and I had to get the MRI this morning only for me to be admitted and told that I have surgery tomorrow,” she said.

The incident, she said, has taught her a lot of lessons most especially about the people who are really there for her.

Kamene also thanked all those who have wished her well and shown her love.

Kamene has a case pending in court in which her former employer accuses her and co-host Andrew Kibe of breaching their employment contracts.

In the filed case documents, NRG claimed that the two violated the non-compete clause in their contracts which required them to refrain from working for a competing media house until after three months.

NRG also claimed that they both knew that they were bound by their contracts even if they had resigned.

Their move to Kiss 100 has since been halted with Radio Africa promising to fight for their employees.

