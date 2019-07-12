‘I Will Not Attend Court While Unwell,’ Lawyer Cliff Ombeta Declares

Lawyer Cliff Ombeta who is acting on behalf of police officers charged with murder of lawyer Willie Kimani appeared casually dressed before Justice Lesiit after he was summoned to explain the sickness that made him skip court on Thursday and asking for an adjournment.

He however apologized to the court for delaying the matter on medical grounds. He also produced his medical records before the court.

The lawyer said that he had a condition which he was not willing to disclose as that was not within the domain of the court. He said that he will also not be available to appear on Monday as directed by the court as he had a crucial doctor’s appointment on that day.

“My ailment, in as much as the court wants to know what it is, is not in their domain. It is between me and my doctor,” Ombeta stated.

“I will not be in court on Monday, because that appointment is there and it is crucial for me and my health. I will not proceed with this matter today, I will not proceed with this matter on Monday”, he added.

“If there are any further orders from my doctor not to proceed, I will not come to court, let them do what they can do about it,” he dared.

Ombeta said that he was not responsible for the delay of the case as he has had the least number of adjournments. He said that the prosecution had adjourned the matter severally. He also said that Justice Lesiit had adjourned the matter to attend to official duties on several occasions as well.

On Thursday Cliff Ombeta sought an adjournment stating that he was unwell and was unable to proceed with the matter, Justice Lesiit asked that he appears to explain what he was suffering from.

