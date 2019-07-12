Hilarious Transformation Of ‘Maverick’ Radio Host Andrew Kibe [Photos]

Controversial radio host Andrew Kibe has been trending on social media for the better part of the day over his hard-hitting comments on the modern-day friendship.

Speaking on Citizen TV during the Day Break show on Friday, Kibe’s chilling sentiments that all friendships are situational sent social media into a frenzy.

“I am not a true friend we are all using each other,” he said.

But this was not the first time the man, who has earned a maverick title due to his controversial remarks on sex and relationships matters, was breaking the internet.

While at NRG Radio, where he hosted the Breakfast Club show alongside voluptuous Kamene Goro, Kibe was not your ordinary radio host, he said it as it is. They recently quit the programme for a lucrative deal at Kiss 100. However, they are yet to report to their new workstation after their employer slapped them with a suit for violating terms of employment.

The man, who takes no prisoners, is also very active on social media where he has been branded a boy child defender for his constant criticism on women attracting the wrath of feminists on the interwebs.

A close look on Kibe’s profile reveals a man who has undergone several transformations to be where he is today – he was not always like this.

In 2012, Kibe was a positive man, with an admirable demeanour.

In fact, the lad, together with Celebrity pastor and Life Coach Robert Burale did motivational talks in Nairobi.

In one of their event posters in our possession, Kibe and Burale organized a seminar themed ‘Power Self Image’ at Hill Park Hotel on June 5,2012. Attendees were expected to pay Ksh8,500 to be educated on a range of topics among them Image, Etiquette, how to create an impression and boosting self confidence.

In another photo, the two [Burale and Kibe] armed with bibles, are pictured in the company of four other people in what looks like a bible study group.

Another picture of Kibe in church in what looks like a worship service lit social media on Friday.

In 2012, Kibe also, tried his hand in politics. He unsuccessfully vied for the Lang’ata constituency seat.

What informed Kibe’s change of character from the pulpit service man to a bad-boy mien remains a mystery.

