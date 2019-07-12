Capital FM’s Fareed Khimani, Amina Clash On Air Over Their Paychecks

There was drama at Capital FM in the morning when the hosts; Fareed Khimani and Amina Abdi Rabar fought on air.

Listeners indicated that the two were feuding about the pay gap. Well, we understand that Amina might have stumbled upon Fareed’s paycheck.

Still on air, Fareed sought to find out why The Trend host was looking angry to which she replied with some rather harsh words.

It is then that he clarified that he has been a radio host longer than his co-host hence the fatter paycheck.

Not taking his explanation kindly, Amina who’s been at the Lonrho House based station longer insulted Fareed.

It is then that he swore to walk out should she not calm down.

To this, Amina said, “Si you leave, we’re not going to die without you, Idiot!”

Amina is then heard asking DJ Adrian to keep on playing the music.

Netizens are however wondering whether the fight was staged just for the clout or if it really is genuine.

The morning fight had KOT talking and had this to say:

Yeah sure, Amina almost never agreed or went along with most things Fareed had to say. Their vibes didn't get along — arif (@Mofah_KE) July 12, 2019

I remember when Fareed came back 2months ago and Amina Abdi showered him with praises,that working with him is a dream come true,now they're beefing? Smh..Let the two get sacked,Capital fm is bigger than you. — Cornelious Rope (@itscorne) July 12, 2019

If it's true the spat was over pay, the pay gap between Fareed and Amina is surely not because of gender. We can't ignore the years of experience. — Belle (@BelindaVonBelle) July 12, 2019

Fareed Khimani And Amina Partnership lacked chemistry. Capital FM died the day Cess Mutungi left. — Ronald Kamanza🙌🏁 (@RonaldKamanza) July 12, 2019

I am not surprised about that Fareed Kimani and Amina story. I wondered what idiot paired the two. Zero chemistry and they are two different people from 2 different worlds with different tastes in music. Fareed thrives while working alone, remember The Rude Awakening? — Myke (@Myke_Mwendwa) July 12, 2019

Fareed only made a come back on the show three months ago following Maqbul Mohammed’s exit.

The two are yet to comment on the issue that has caused a stir online.

