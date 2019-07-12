in ENTERTAINMENT

Capital FM’s Fareed Khimani, Amina Clash On Air Over Their Paychecks

There was drama at Capital FM in the morning when the hosts; Fareed Khimani and Amina Abdi Rabar fought on air.

Listeners indicated that the two were feuding about the pay gap. Well, we understand that Amina might have stumbled upon Fareed’s paycheck.

Still on air, Fareed sought to find out why The Trend host was looking angry to which she replied with some rather harsh words.

It is then that he clarified that he has been a radio host longer than his co-host hence the fatter paycheck.

Not taking his explanation kindly, Amina who’s been at the Lonrho House based station longer insulted Fareed.

It is then that he swore to walk out should she not calm down.

To this, Amina said, “Si you leave, we’re not going to die without you, Idiot!”

Amina is then heard asking DJ Adrian to keep on playing the music.

Netizens are however wondering whether the fight was staged just for the clout or if it really is genuine.

The morning fight had KOT talking and had this to say:

Fareed only made a come back on the show three months ago following Maqbul Mohammed’s exit.

The two are yet to comment on the issue that has caused a stir online.

