Mombasa Police Arrest Eleven Girls Shooting Pornography In Posh House

Police in Nyali, Mombasa County on Thursday night arrested eleven Kenyan girls for engaging in pornography.

According to Mombasa Police Commander Johnston Ipara, two people, a man, and a woman believed to be in charge of the 11 girls were also nabbed.

He noted that the sex toys were also recovered from the posh house.

“We also seized 15 laptops and 10 computers which we believe were being used in their indecent activities,” the officer added.

Read:

Mr Ipara said the man and the woman will be charged with engaging in pornography and face other charges of involving young women in prostitution.

The suspects were held at Nyali Police Station and are set to be arraigned in court later on Friday.

Their arrest comes two months since 12 Nepalese were arrested within the Nyali area.

At the time, a Mombasa tycoon was arrested on suspicion of being involved in sex slavery. The Nepalese women were brought to Kenya as dancers.

Their case is ongoing at the Mombasa Law Court.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu