DP Ruto’s Foes Now Using KRA To Suffocate His 2022 Presidential Bid

Deputy President is reportedly being targeted from all sides by his political foes, with new pressure now coming from the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA).

According to sources, KRA is being reorganised to cut to size Ruto and his allies in a bid to suffocate his 2022 dream, which has gained traction in the recent past.

This has silenced a number of his allies, with one vocal MP from the North Eastern region reported to be on his knees begging for pardon from KRA after being slapped with a Ksh10 billion tax demand.

The MP who was vocal supporting Ruto has now gone under water, with Kenyans asking his whereabouts as he only speaks in parliament and has been avoiding political rallies and media glare.

This has seen Ruto reduce his philanthropic contributions to churches and schools. In a recent Harambee at Kesis Secondary School in Cheptais, Ruto is reported to have ‘disappointed’ those who invited him where he did not give as expected. According to reports, his contribution did not surpass the Ksh1 million mark.

This has been the trend for the DP of late in harambees, with the amounts he gives not worth a mention on newspaper and media reports.

The KRA scheme is said to be orchestrated by several ODM bigwigs, Jubilee politicians opposed to Ruto presidency and workers union officials led by Cotu Secretary General Francis Atwoli.

KRA is said to be carefully studying Ruto’s contributions and weighing it against his income and those of his companies and tax return documents in a bid to net him into scandals before 2022. Receiving the intel, Ruto has reduced his givings, and is reported to have turned down several fund drive invites.

Government machinery are said to have been directed to ‘silence’ Ruto’s most vocal allies, save for a few who have defied odds like Kipchumba Murkomen.

Murkomen is reported to be under probe by KRA over his tax returns and lifestyle, as he is reported to be building a Ksh300 million mansion in Karen.

Others targeted by KRA include Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichungwa, Kirinyaga Woman Representative Purity Ngiciri and Ndindi Nyoro. Other influential Ruto allies are said to be targeted

According to those in the know, investigative agencies could soon table a report on Kimwarer and Arror Dams scandal, where it is thought that over Ksh21 billion was stolen. It is said that several Ruto allies could be implicated, marking their final blow to bringing them down and leaving Ruto almost alone in the arena.

