CS Matiang’i Denies Divisions In Gov’t Amid Pressure On President Uhuru To Dissolve Cabinet

Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i has denied reports of infighting in government amid pressure on President Uhuru Kenyatta to dissolve the cabinet.

CS Matiang’i, who chairs the National Development Implementation and Communication Committee, insisted on Friday that the cabinet is working as a team and there was no reason for alarm.

“We have had people talk of a divided Cabinet. That is false. We are working together; you have seen us in different government engagements,” he said in Nyeri County at the burial of ICT Cabinet Secretary Joe Mucheru’s grandmother.

The comments come amid calls by a section of leaders in the country calling for President Kenyatta to act following an alleged plot by a section of Mount Kenya leaders to assassinate Deputy President William Ruto.

Majority of the leaders from the ruling party Jubilee argue that the environment of mistrust and division within the Cabinet is affecting service delivery.

Four CSs, Peter Munya (Trade) Joseph Mucheru (ICT), Sicily Kariuki (Health) and James Macharia (Transport), were accused by the DP Ruto of being behind the plot.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) summoned the four, Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho and a number of other corporate leaders who were said to be holding the secret meetings at the La Mada hotel.

CS Munya, who has been chairing the meetings, however, on the behalf of his colleagues dismissed claims of a plot to eliminate the DP.

On Thursday, Munya rubbished claims that the President had issued a directive to stop the meetings at La Mada.

According to reports, the President had taken the move to quell the unease in his Jubilee government.

He reportedly directed that all government meetings “must be held within existing structures”.

Instead, CS Munya maintained that the group had intensified the development meetings and even devolved them to the county level.

“Our meetings continue. We are intensifying them. Nobody has stopped us. We are cascading issues of development to counties and sub-counties to know exact situation on the ground, for instance where the water projects have reached,” Munya said.

Last week, Munya insisted that it’s the president who had encouraged them to hold the development meetings, adding that it’s the same president who can stop the meetings.

Detectives last week arrested State House Digital Strategist Dennis Itumbi over links to a mysterious letter behind the alleged plot.

Itumbi, who was detained at Muthaiga Police station for five days, was released on Wednesday on Ksh100,000 bond.

A request by the police to detain Itumbi for nine more days was rejected by the court.

The State House operative apparently has an audio and video of the La Mada meetings and is ready to play it in court, if allowed.

“I have an audio and a video recording of material that could show, subject to the investigations, that a meeting could have happened at a place called La Mada, at which discussions were held on possibility of assassination of a member of my employer, particularly the Deputy President of the Republic of Kenya. I request to play the audio-video content in court, in camera,” he told the court.

