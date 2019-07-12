Businessmen Lose Sh233,000 Via Equitel On Kitale Bank Manager’s Advise

Two businessmen are accusing a Kitale Equity Bank branch manager of conning them of Sh233,000 with the help of an Equity Agent.

According to Weekly Citizen, the businessmen; former mayor Charles Bonyo and ex Councillor Fredrick Rono sought advice from the manager on the best way to transfer funds.

The unidentified bank man advised that Equitel Money Transfer was the easiest and flexible way to send the money.

When they tried sending the funds, the mobile network was apparently too slow. Needless to say, the transaction did not go through.

They were then asked to go home and wait for a notification from an Equitel agent.

Upon reaching home, the weekly publication indicates, the businessmen received a call from a man who identified himself as an Equitel agent.

They were sent a few phone numbers through which they sent the Sh233,000.

The phone numbers, they would later find out belonged to a Ngingi Wanjiru who withdrew the money immediately.

Reading some foul play into the ordeal, the two sought answers from the manager who urged them to report the matter to the nearest police station.

Still seeking justice, Bonyo and Rono want Central Bank Governor Patrick Njoroge to step in and take action against the manager who they believe made known their business.

They also want the manager to be held responsible for advising them to use a service with which they are unfamiliar.

About a year ago, Equity Bank Garissa branch manager, Stephen Macharia Kirumba was accused of misusing power by fraudulently acquiring loans through the EAZZY pay app.

Mr Kirumba had been taking loans through the mobile banking app and spending the money on Garissa University College female students.

