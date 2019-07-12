Maimed Body Of Missing Egerton University Student Discovered In His House

The body of an electrical and control engineering Egerton University student has been found at his house, a week after falling off the grid.

Dennis Ongeri went missing last Sunday without a word to his friends and family. His mutilated body was only discovered by the building caretaker on Friday morning.

According to Njoro sub-county police boss Mohammed Huka the body had deep cuts. There were cuts on his face and his throat slit.

At his home was a panga that is believed to have been the murder weapon.

Egerton University President Henry Mulyungu told the Nation that the deceased did not answer phone calls from family and friends prompting his mother to have his cousin look for him.

His cousin went searching for him at his rented home but he was nowhere to be found. At his place were his laptop and phone. The lights were still on.

Police have been urged to expedite the matter.

The body has since been taken to the Egerton University mortuary.

