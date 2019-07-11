President Uhuru Has Not Issued Directive Stopping La Mada Meetings – CS Munya

Trade Cabinet Secretary Peter Munya has rubbished reports by a section of the media that President Uhuru Kenyatta had ordered leaders from the Mount Kenya region to stop meetings at La Mada Hotel.

The reports indicated that the President had taken the move to quell the unease in his Jubilee government. President Kenyatta reportedly directed that all government meetings “must be held within existing structures”.

Speaking to a local media, Mr Munya said the leaders are not privy to such a directive, adding that the group had instead intensified its meetings.

“It is total lie and fabrication to say we have stopped our meetings. In fact, we were to meet yesterday (Wednesday) but we had other engagements. We are to meet again next week,” Mr Munya said.

Mr Munya, who was recently summoned alongside CSs Joseph Mucheru (ICT), Sicily Kariuki (Health) and James Macharia (Infrastructure and Development) and other leaders including Interior PS Karanja Kibicho for allegedly hatching a plot to eliminate Deputy President William Ruto during the La Mada meetings, said the leaders are now more focused in the meetings than ever before.

He said the leaders had reached out to county and sub-county leaders to organise for such meetings that are aimed at advancing development agenda in the Mount Kenya region.

“Our meetings continue. We are intensifying them. Nobody has stopped us. We are cascading issues of development to counties and sub-counties to know exact situation on the ground, for instance where the water projects have reached,” he added.

Munya further noted that the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) had not updated them on the progress of the investigations into the alleged murder plot.

“No one has talked to us. The legal process is very specific on investigations. The complaint must be formal and recorded on Occurrence Book,” he said.

He said that the DP’s failure to make an official complaint had derailed the investigation process.

“Until that is done we read more politics on the matter than serious fear of crime taking place. If somebody felt the group wanted to kill or injure him that is a serious matter he should go and make a statement. So far the claims are not official,” he stated.

Last month, Munya, who chairs the meetings, led his colleagues in denying the murder claims.

He insisted that it’s the president who had encouraged them to hold the development meetings, adding that it’s the same president who can stop the meetings.

Detectives last week arrested State House Digital Strategist Dennis Itumbi over links to a mysterious letter behind the alleged plot.

Itumbi, who was detained at Muthaiga Police station for five days, was released on Wednesday on Ksh100,000 bond.

A request by the police to detain Itumbi for nine more days was rejected by the court.

