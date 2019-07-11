Switch TV Management To Sack Over 25 Employees As Tough Financial Times Persist

Red Cross owned Switch TV is struggling to meet its staffers salaries, Kahawa Tungu understands.

It is said that the employees have in the past few months received their paychecks later than they used to.

“Previously, staff salaries used to be paid by 24th of the month but the delays kicked in in January. In May, they were paid on 2nd and in June the delay extended to the second week. We hear the retrenchment could happen as early as tomorrow,” a source is quoted by a local blog.

The management has in the works a plan to retrench at least 25 staffers in order to better manage the already bloated staff.

“What we are doing is harmonisation. We have a bloated staff and this is posing the financial problems we are facing. So we have to reduce to required levels,” the blog quotes a manager at the financially struggling station.

We also understand that as others exit the station that was only launched in 2018, others are filled with regret.

Those that left Standard Media owned KTN make up 70 per cent of Switch TV’s staff.

Some of the stars poached from various media houses included Kiss 100’s Shaffie Weru, hype master DNG, former Milele FM presenter Nzula Makosi, Joyce Omondi, Nonnie Gathoni and Tamima Ibrahim, programmes manager.

Others were; actor/presenter Daniel Peter Weke, actor/ model Manasseh Nyaga, life coach Mwenesi Musalia, actress Jacky Matubia and rapper Kush Tracy.

Grace Msalame was supposed to join the star studded team but instead took up a job with NTV.

Ex K24 anchor Leah Ngari left the station last week following in Remy Majala’s footsteps.

Word also has it that with a bloated staff came mismanagement and slow ad revenue growth.

The station has apparently been struggling to bring in the money and has only managed a meagre Sh5 million in ads.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu