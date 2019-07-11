Designer Shiyenze Insists She Raised Sh600,000, Refutes Faking Cancer Claims

Fashion designer Shiyenze Khasoha shot to the spotlight with her designs and later her battle with ovarian cancer.

Shiyenze appealed for funds from her celebrity friends and other Kenyans who according to her alleged caregivers helped raise Sh2 million.

On Tuesday however, the caregivers; Philip Oketch and Joyce Kakya told Citizen TV that not only did the designer dupe the public but lied about having cancer.

“She asked me to help her; she told me that her cancer had recurred and she doesn’t have money so she needs money for treatment,” said Oketch who helped come up with the “Vaa Shiyenze” campaign.

But according to the designer who has worked with the likes of BBC’s Larry Madowo, she was diagnosed with cancer in 2018 and is scheduled to undergo surgery.

“In March 2018 after numerous tests I was diagnosed with Epithelial Carcinoma commonly known as ovarian cancer. For those who are close to I know that I battled the news and the medical care required thereof privately and when funds became a challenge I approached the public for support.

Through your support and prayers I have undergone various treatments and now await a final PET scan and thereafter surgery,” her statement reads in part.

She also rubbished claims that she has so far received funds totaling to Sh2 million. She indicates that she has thus far raised Sh600,000.

In regards to a video clip aired on Citizen TV in which she confesses to having lied about receiving treatment in India, Shiyenze says that it was edited to fit the narrative.

In the clip aired on JKL as recorded by Oketch and Kakya, she apologizes to those who helped raise funds.

“I’m sorry for putting you in a bad situation; putting you in a mess. I didn’t know that my quack ways would soon catch up with me,” she says in the video.

In her statement as shared on her social media pages, she refutes the claims saying, “As regards to the video clip shown on Citizen TV the same has been carefully edited to fit a narrative, it has been used to fit the context of the persons who are hell bent to sell their story.”

“For now, I am advised to concentrate on my treatment. Which I will. God willing I will be able to clarify this whole circus once I conclude with the medical processes,” she continues.

According to medical records, Shiyenze has only spent Sh50,056 for treatment of non-cancer related issues.

In her posters she indicates that she has in the past sought treatment at MP Shah, Aga Khan and Karen Hospitals.

The matter has since been reported at Parklands Police Station and the Paybill number suspended.

