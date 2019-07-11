‘Pimp My Ride’ Car Wash Demolished For A Second Time

‘Pimp my ride’ car wash was last night pulled down after court allowed City Hall to pull it down. The car was owned by businessman Patrick Nderitu was demolished a month after it was reconstructed.

The City Hall askaris dawned on the car wash on Wednesday night at 11p.m stating that the court had okayed the demolition.

In July last year, City Hall had served business owner Patrick Nderitu a seven day enforcement notice which indicated that they were carrying out illegal construction on property.

The owner of the car wash had earlier stated that the demolition that had happened in May was done as a result of personal vendettas and not based on legality. He said that Nairobi governor Mike Sonko had accused him of also trying to grab a piece of land in Buruburu.

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko had warned the business owner affirming to him that the county will see to it that his car wash is brought down following his alleged involvement in the destruction of a school, Kinda Start, in Buruburu Phase 4.

Speaking to the media, Sonko had divulged that Nderitu had called him asking him not to destroy his business, however the governor stood his ground condemning him for destroying the school and hurting the residents.

