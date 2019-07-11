in ENTERTAINMENT

Otile Brown’s Girlfriend Nabayet Shows Off Growing “Baby Bump” (Photos)

Singer Otile Brown is definitely in love with his new found Ethiopian bae, Nabayet.

Things between them have been heated in the few months they have been dating and according to online-in-laws, the Australia based beauty could be pregnant.

Posing at her favourite spot in a grey body con dress, Nabayet flaunted what netizens argued is a growing baby bump.

The “in-laws” sent in their congratulatory messages with some noting that the pregnancy happened too fast and too soon.

Some likened them to Diamond Platnumz and Tanasha Donna who are expecting their first child in two months, barely a year after going public with their relationship.

Otile shared the same photo but later took it down.

He captioned it, “Ggaaah! Cinema Kando….Alhamdulillah!”

Otile and Nabayet are yet to address the rumours.

