Nyakach MP Aduma Owuor Arrested Over Sh68 Million Scandal

Nyakach parliamentarian Aduma Owour has been arrested by sleuths fro the Ethics and Anti corruption commission for allegedly irregularly paying Sh 68 million to a Nairobi based law firm.

The payment was made while he was the Acting Director Legal Affairs at City Hall. EACC sleuths accosted the legislator at a hotel in Kondele, Kisumu.

e is set to be transferred to Nairobi for interrogation over the transaction.

The former Nairobi City Council Legal Director was among 17 suspects sought for illegal payments made during their tenure at the then Nairobi County Council.

“The DPP has directed that the suspects be arraigned in court and prosecuted,” a statement released from DPP Noordin Haji said.

