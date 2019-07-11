in NEWS, POLITICS

Hilarious Reactions As Moses Kuria Defends “Gucci” Remarks (Video)

moses kuria
Moses Kuria at a rally in Gilgil with Team WAnjiku. [Courtesy]

Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria was on Wednesday accused of spewing hate after a video surfaced online of him insulting Deputy President William Ruto and former premier Raila Odinga.

Kuria was in Gilgil with Team Wanjiku members over the weekend when he made remarks which he said were “twisted.”

“Oh jana Ruto alisema hivi, leo Raila anajibu, kesho Ruto anasema. Kari inyui mwi Kenya ino ngui ici (it’s always about Ruto did this, then Raila did that, then Ruto responded. are you the only ones in Kenya you dogs),” he said.

It is the last part of the aforementioned statement that has caused a stir online. According to the legislator he did not utter the words “Ngui ici” but said “Gucci.”

“Over the weekend I spoke in Gilgil and said there are leaders who are wearing GUCCI sunglasses and therefore can not see Wanjiku’s problems as they campaign for 2022. Some deviant elements are twisting that to say I referred to some leaders as ‘Ngui Ichi’. Shetani ashindwe!” Kuria said.

Kenyans online however had this to say about his “Gucci” and “Ngui Ici” utterances:

