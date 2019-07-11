Man Threatens To Strangle Self Outside City Hall, Demands To Meet Uhuru (Photos)

A man has threatened to strangle himself should he not meet President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The unidentified man chained himself to the City Hall rails with a placard reading “Help me to see Mr.President, Governor Sonko, Senator Johnson Sakaja, MP Nickson Korir.”

According to governor Mike Sonko, the man has intentions to take his life if denied a chance to meet the head of state.

“Whoever is near city hall. Huyu jamaa ako hapo sai anasema kama haoni President uhuru sai anajinyonga (sic),” he wrote on Facebook.

The post elicited mixed reactions from Sonko’s followers who indicated that he should have first sought him help before parading him on social media.

Others noted that the man could be suffering from depression while others faulted the leaders of today who look on as the citizens suffer.

“For a man his age to parade himself and make requests is not a normal thing to do ! A normal man will carry himself with honor even when he has no money in his pocket but when he can’t bear the struggles of life anymore , he carries no shame , and goes ahead to do abnormal things . Jesus would have looked for that one sheep and loose the 99. Because he has come out, let him be heard ! About the 99 who are languishing in Depression because of the issues of life , I pray that the leaders will realize that God will hold them accountable for any promises they made and did not fulfill,” Vicky Kitonga said.

“May be the guy needs help.he might be going through some kind of depression let’s be our brothers keeper and assist him. Sonko help the guy Now!!” Peter Waweru added.

Raymond Mwangangi added, “Not one Word to him, but to you leaders of today.

This is the kind of frustrations people are going through on the ground while their leaders are dinning in comfort.”

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu