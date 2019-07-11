Kisumu Police Accused of Protecting Dangerous Gangs Terrorizing Residents

Police in Kisumu are on the spot for allegedly colluding with known criminals of the Otek team and the China squad gangs whose leaders are Oliver Veti and Munir Kirunda.

Members of the Public have vowed to stage protests if the rogue police officers suspected to be protecting criminals are not transferred.

Oliver Veti and his team are said to be behind a series of crimes in Kisumu. Just recently , the Otek team gang members are suspected to have invaded Sungura lodging and attempted to rob the premises but were intercepted by angry residents .

It alleged that the gang members are sponsored by a certain MCA. The other squad led by Munir Kirunda is said to have support from a former MP who threatens newly elected members and extorts them.

Residents in Kisumu say that the two gang members are close to senior police officers in the region.

A resident questioned why police would rely on information from criminals.

“This group brags of getting protection fro highly placed in the government officials and they fear nobody,”

The residents have pleaded with the Inspector General to investigate the matter . This appeal comes just as the IG is making his maiden tour to Kisumu to meet the police bosses

