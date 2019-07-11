KPL Transfers: Gor Mahia Axe Five Players, Two Move Abroad

Kenyan champions Gor Mahia have continued to restructure ahead of the new season by dropping five players.

Two top players namely Jacques Tuyisenge and Francis Kahata on the other hand have secured moves to Petro Atletico of Angola and Simba SC of Tanzania respectively.

“Everyone at the club is grateful for their dedication and service during their stay at the club.

We wish them all the best in their future endeavors,” the club said in a statement.

Gor, who are currently in Rwanda for the Cecafa Kagame Cup, will be defending their Kenyan Premier League title and also representing the country in the CAF Champions League next season.

Below is the full list of players dropped;

1. Castro Ogendo – midfielder

2. Erisa Ssekisambu – forward

3. Pascal Ogweno – central defender

4. Cercidy Okeyo – central midfielder

5. Shaban Odhoji – goalkeeper

6. Francis Kahata – attacking midfielder

7. Jacques Tuyisenge – forward

