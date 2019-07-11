Esther Passaris Dressed Down Over Her Remarks On MP Allowances

Nairobi Woman Representative Esther Passaris was for the better part of Wednesday evening on the receiving end of Kenyans’ wrath over her recent attempt to justify the Members of Parliament’s appetite for allowances.

This is following the ongoing debate on recent outrageous allowance demands by the MPs. They include a Ksh250,000 house allowance and a “night” allowance dubbed “Domestic Subsistence Facilitation” that will see the legislators receive between Sh18,200 and Sh24,000 per night.

On June 21, Esther Passaris tweeted that most legislators often spend their earnings on their constituents. She claimed that Kenya is a dependency state and until it evolves to an independent society, the problem of MPs demanding for huge allowances will always be there.

We represent citizens who look to leaders for their personal expenses from rent, medical, funerals, school fees, food, etc. Leaders in other countries are not expected to settle constituents personal bills. When we move from dependency to independency we can reduce our wages. https://t.co/ifJ9ca3mlI — Hon. Esther M Passaris (@EstherPassaris) June 21, 2019

Hawk-eyed netizens, who have been lamenting on the legislators’ greed, were quick to notice Ms Passaris’ post.

A section of tweeps urged the legislator to step down and give other people a chance to serve instead of overburdening the nation with their greed.

The netizens argued that it’s the MPs who have created the dependent society they are ever complaining about.

In response, the legislator rubbished the claims saying integrity ought to start from the grassroots.

However, some tweeps accused Ms Passaris of allowing her emotions to cloud common decency.

Passaris is not the first legislator to be trolled over the heated debate. On Tuesday, KOT bashed Rarieda MP Otiende Amolo after he claimed that he’s not making as much money serving the people as he used to when he was just the ombudsman.

Here are some of the reactions from Ms Passaris’ conversation.

Stop whining and legislate solutions for us all, like we put you there to do. You are vomiting on our shoes by pretending to be helpless. Nonsenz! I would say exactly this when we meet face-to-face. I hope we do soon. @dadarides pic.twitter.com/SFHLpuzQ7X — Wheelpower 🚶🚲 🚌 🚄 (@shecyclesnbi) July 11, 2019

What would I expect from a two year old? #TemperTantrums #TerribleTwos

If you expected me to fix it all because you elected me, you expected far too much amid all the 'confusion'. I can't fix what you yourself don't aspire to fix. Next time you vote. Think twice. Think issues. https://t.co/nh6bPEKlQY — Hon. Esther M Passaris (@EstherPassaris) July 11, 2019

Am afraid our MPs might start demanding all types of allowances including Sex allowance, Condoms allowances, toilet allowance etc They are wise fools — Enock Change (@EnockChange) July 11, 2019

Tell me what you do? Where do you live? Did you vote? Is there any leader that meets your cut? Do you think if we worked for no pay Kenyans would be better off? My take is Parliamentarians need to be empowered to handle needy social issues. This is a major disconnect in Kenya. https://t.co/SPDopP4iH9 — Hon. Esther M Passaris (@EstherPassaris) July 11, 2019

Ask your father & mother what they thinks of me. You might learn a thing or two about women including your own mother, wife, sister, daughter. Hopefully you will learn that sex is overrated as an income earner. I have more between my ears than between my legs. #JoinMyBlockedList https://t.co/aJUffOJbxG — Hon. Esther M Passaris (@EstherPassaris) July 11, 2019

Empathy is what Empathy is. To lose it because one becomes a leader in a leadership where Empathy is lost or non existence would be to trade my soul. I juggle all that's thrown to me as a learning curve to impliment laws, drive legislation, increase budgets towards humane needs. https://t.co/hjy56mfXNh — Hon. Esther M Passaris (@EstherPassaris) July 11, 2019

You have no respect. Go talk to your parents. Ask your mother what she thinks of me or other female leaders. When you done ask your father. Tell them how you addressed me. Hopefully you will learn something valuable to steer your 'shit' if you can't pull it together. #ShameOnYou https://t.co/fim3lCaz8n — Hon. Esther M Passaris (@EstherPassaris) July 11, 2019

