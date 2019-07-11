‘Let Us Unblock Some Blessings’ – Alaine Tactfully Responds To Willy Paul’s Cries

Jamaican singer Alaine Laughton has responded to Willy Paul’s cries over their lost friendship.

On Wednesday, Pozee claimed Alaine was snubbing him. He requested the singer to unblock him.

“Nowadays I call you and you dont pick.. you dont even reply to my messages.. tell me have I wronged you in anyway? No I dont think so, like I said, i had so much hope in this…” Pozee’s post read in part.

In an Instagram post on Thursday, Alaine welcomed Pozee’s request but maintained that they should just focus on music and praising God.

“Willy, Willy, Willy… everything will be alright. It is all about the music, and specifically, all about God. Thanking Him for all His blessings, despite obstacles, despite enemies, in spite of ourselves. We know HE has a plan for us to prosper us and to give us a future with hope, ” Alaine wrote.

Read: ‘The Silence Is Killing Me’ – Willy Paul Begs Alaine To Unblock Him

The two rocked charts with their hit ‘I Do’ back in 2017. Presently, the song has over 12 million views on Youtube.

Alaine asked Pozee if they can drop a collabo soon.

“We know how far He’s taken us and trust Him with the future. One thing is for sure.. we have great musical chemistry…. so… what do you think 🤔….. one more song??? Let’s unblock some blessings…” she added.

In a quick rejoinder, Pozee said he was excited that finally, the Jamaican beauty has unblocked him.

However, he was not happy by the fact that Alaine didn’t want them to take their friendship to another level.

Also Read: Jamaican Singer Alaine Gives Her Life To Christ, Gets Baptized

He said, “Thank you guys for helping me deliver my message to @alainesinga she responded but not what I wanted to hear.. but I’m glad I’ve been unblocked and we are now good.. thank you. Ameileta tena side ya mzikii sana manze badala ya ile mambo ya mkunaji.. anyway, it’s all good.. would you love to see us do another one??”

The Jigi Jigi hitmaker had assured laine that Tanzanian songbird Nandy, shouldn’t be a reason for snubbing him, as they were just friends.

In the recent past, the two hit headlines with a raunchy performance, which left fans questioning if Pozee was still a gospel artist.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu