‘The Silence Is Killing Me’ – Willy Paul Begs Alaine To Unblock Him

Controversial singer Willy Paul alias Pozee has disclosed details of his estranged relationship with longtime Jamaican friend Alaine.

In a post on Instagram, the artist begged Alaine to unblock him.

The two rocked charts with their hit ‘I Do’ back in 2017. Presently, the song has over 12 million views on Youtube.

According to Pozee, Alaine no longer checks up on him as she used to back in the day.

“Alaine, we were so good together dear, to be honest meeting you was the best thing ever coz it was like a dream come true.. when u see a man admitting to such, that’ means something big. I woke up today feeling some type of way, you use to like my pics and comment on them.. nowadays I call you and you dont pick.. you dont even reply to my messages.. tell me have I wronged you in anyway? No I dont think so, like I said, i had so much hope in this…” Pozee wrote.

Read: Jamaican Singer Alaine Gives Her Life To Christ, Gets Baptized

He wondered why the sudden change of attitude saying even his mother has been asking about Alaine’s whereabouts.

“You came to Kenya the other day n didn’t bother looking for me, I was forced to look for you.. what happened after that?? You blocked me.. mmmmh the reason I’m writing this here is for the world to atleast help me get this message to you.. my mum keeps asking me where you disappeared to. But I’m glad you like one of my posts the other day.. maybe that’s a sign,” he added.

Pozee went ahead to assure the Jamaican star that Tanzanian songbird, Nandy, shouldn’t be a reason for snubbing him, as they were just friends.

Also Read: Jalang’o Heaps Praises On ‘Money Man’ Willy Paul As He Agrees To Join Crew

“Plus one more thing, there’s a female artist from Tanzania by the name Nandy. Me and her are just friends…. nothing more… that shouldn’t even worry you dear…Madam boss please talk, unblock me, this silence is killing POZZE.”

It’s rumoured that the Jigi Jigi hitmaker is dating Nandy. Both artists have denied the allegations.

In the recent past, the two hit headlines with a raunchy performance, which left fans questioning if Pozee was still a gospel artist.

Here is the Instagram post:

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu