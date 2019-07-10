Vanessa Mdee Admits To Learning About Jux’s New Flame On Instagram

Tanzanian songbird Vanessa Mdee has spoken about her ex-boyfriend, Juma Jux, finding new love soon after they announced their breakup.

Speaking to her fans during her Instagram live feed, Mdee revealed that like everyone else she learnt of Juma Jux’s new flame from Instagram.

The Cash Madame singer told: “About his new girlfriend I also just found out via Instagram at the same time just like everybody else. Besides he is free to do his thing.”

She further noted that she has been offended by critics who blame her for the break up claiming that it was her frequent travels abroad that led to Juma Jux being lonely most of the time.

The Moyo songstress affirmed that her critics are treating her unfairly.

“It hurts when people ambush me, abusing, trolling, blaming and criticizing as if I was the cause of the breakup. It didn’t go as we planned, but we parted amicably. We splitting shouldn’t be an issue, people break up all the time, we not the first neither will we be the last. So people should just stop making me look bad like I am responsible for our break up. It’s not right,” she lamented.

Speaking on their breakup, Mdee noted that the used to be “power couple” parted ways nine months ago but waited before they made it public.

“Juma and I parted ways a long time ago, nine months ago but we didn’t want to make it public because it would have affected a lot of people and besides that, we still partners in several business ventures that we put together. We split yes, but we got nothing but respect for each other we still good friends.”

Additionally, she refuted claims that she cheated on Juma Jux with Tanzanian tycoon Majizo, asserting that he is just a business partner.

Recently, Juma Jux started paraded his new Asian bae on Instagram just days after Vanessa Mdeee confirmed their split.

Pictures of gorgeous fitness instructor Nayika sparked vicious social media trolls against Vanessa.

