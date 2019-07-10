Tanasha Donna Pens Heartfelt Message For Unborn Son

Diamond Platnumz and Tanasha Donna are expecting a son in two months, they announced on Sunday during her birthday.

They have kept the pregnancy hidden for months now but are excited to welcome their first child together and Diamond’s fourth.

During the gender reveal at the Great Gatsby, the Kanyaga hitmaker said, “I have decided to share this because we’ve been hiding, but I think it’s not good to hide anymore.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tanasha Donna Oketch (@tanashadonna) on Jul 9, 2019 at 5:36am PDT

The soon to be mother also took to Instagram where she wrote a heartfelt message for her unborn son.

“Crazy how some dresses hide my bump while others show them, well that’s just from the front view lol (little trick i learned when I was trying to protect my unborn son from the cruel social media, front view pics all the way!!)

We couldn’t hide anymore, but protecting my son I will do with my life. 7 months pregnant , 2 more to go and I must say this happened so fast and all so unexpectedly, at first I was convinced I wasn’t ready, but as time goes I realize I couldn’t have received a better blessing from God.

My handsome son, ( yes I know you’re handsome from those 3D ultrasound pics 🙊🙊 ) you are favored, loved and blessed. God has a big purpose for you, you’re amongst God’s favored. One day, your father and I will tell you why. 🙏 I cant wait to meet you and be your mom and I pray to God everyday to protect you from the evil eye.

No weapon formed against you shall prosper. 🙏❤🙏 I love you son and I will protect you with my life. ❤❤❤ PS: (Body snapback season finna be real. I will do whatever it takes to get that yummy mommy body, oh just wait on it,” her lengthy post read.

