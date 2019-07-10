Storm In Nandi County Assembly As Group Cries Foul Over ‘Missing’ Ksh5 Million Polytechnic Funds

Residents of Terik ward in Nandi County have protested a move by the County Assembly that saw Ksh5 million meant for the construction of a polytechnic in the area diverted to other wards without their consent.

The residents led by their Member of County Assembly Osborn Komen, have now petitioned against the move, further, asking the assembly to come out clear on circumstances that informed the move.

Addressing the press moments after filing the petition at the assembly clerk’s office, the residents vowed not to relent until their grievances are addressed to satisfaction.

They said Terik ward has for a long time been marginalized and that they were tired of begging for services.

According to the group, the said funds had been allocated for the project after residents gave it a priority following a public participation forum conducted by the county assembly in the area.

The group, also, took issue with how the county government had frustrated efforts to get a well-equipped hospital in the area.

This, they said is despite Deputy President William Ruto donating Ksh10 million for the medical facility project. They accused the county leadership led by Governor Stephen Sang of being reluctant in releasing the funds for the project.

Mr Komen, who was flanked by his Ol Lessos counterpart Emmanuel Mengeech, claimed he had appealed for the funds from the DP in person but was shocked that the county government was reluctant in releasing the funds to aid locals access affordable healthcare.

The MCA said the cat and mouse games were at the verge of stalling ongoing projects in his ward as some contractors had threatened to abandon the works for lack of goodwill from the county government.

Mr Komen took issue with two of his colleagues at the assembly who he accused of using their positions to frustrate development in his ward.

According to the leader, the two head crucial committees in the assembly and often took advantage of that to derail development projects in Terik ward.

He said it’s regrettable that devolution, which was meant to address inequality and marginalization, was being used by a clique of the county leadership to advance selfish agenda at the expense of needy residents.

