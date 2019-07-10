in BUSINESS

State House Charcoal Tender Raises Eyebrows

A tender advertisement by the State House seeking charcoal supplier has raised eyebrows, coming at a time when the government has banned logging.

The ad which was published on the government’s special publication, MyGov, sought a ‘tenderpreneur’ who would supply charcoal, LPG gas among other goods and services to the State House.

“Youth, women and the disabled should provide a valid certificate of registration for disadvantaged group. Pre-qualification documents duly completed should be submitted in plain sealed envelopes bearing appropriate category on the top of the envelope and deposited on the tender box,” read the notice.

This is despite Environment Cabinet Secretary Keriako Tobiko extending logging ban for one year, after the lapse of a previous ban in November 2018.

This comes as the country struggles to attain at least a 10 percent forest cover by 2022 from the current 7.4 percent.

Ksh18 billion was allocated to the Presidential Delivery Unit (PDU) to ensure that the forest cover goal was achieved, but as it stands, it could be another pipe dream with public funds lost.

A multi-billion LPG project that was supposed to reduce the use of charcoal has collapsed, with over Ksh800 million taxpayers’ money getting lost according to the auditor general Edward Ouko.

Here is the full tender ad:-

Francis Muli

Written by Francis Muli

Senior reporter at Kahawa Tungu, Muli has a passion for human interest stories. He believes in unearthing societal rots that have been hidden from the public eye. He has also carved himself a niche in writing business stories. He has worked for various organisations including Kenya Television Service, Business Today among others. Follow him on Twitter @FmuliKE.

